Lawyer X trial LIVE: Nicola Gobbo gives evidence at royal commission

Nicola Gobbo, the former lawyer-turned-informer at the centre of a royal commission, will give evidence to the public inquiry.



Recent related news from verified sources Nicola Gobbo's evidence over the phone, but her image won't be shown Despite giving a media interview, Ms Gobbo's image won't be shown when she gives evidence to the Lawyer X royal commission.

The Age 1 day ago



Lawyer X: Victoria Police's top lawyer says Gobbo use 'unthinkable' He was the force's chief lawyer, but Fin McRae says he was never consulted about the use of gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo as an informer until it was too late.

Brisbane Times 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this