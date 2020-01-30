Global  

Lawyer X trial LIVE: Nicola Gobbo gives evidence at royal commission

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Nicola Gobbo, the former lawyer-turned-informer at the centre of a royal commission, will give evidence to the public inquiry.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Gobbo's evidence over the phone, but her image won't be shown

Despite giving a media interview, Ms Gobbo's image won't be shown when she gives evidence to the Lawyer X royal commission.
The Age

Lawyer X: Victoria Police's top lawyer says Gobbo use 'unthinkable'

He was the force's chief lawyer, but Fin McRae says he was never consulted about the use of gangland barrister Nicola Gobbo as an informer until it was too late.
Brisbane Times

