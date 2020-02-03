Global  

One dead, five wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The driver of the bus pulled off onto the shoulder, where some of those aboard led the killer off the vehicle.
News video: One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting

One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting 00:13

 CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports on the shooting on a greyhound bus, where one person is dead and five others are wounded.

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person...
SeattlePI.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

The California Highway Patrol says a gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus, killing one passenger and wounding five others before the driver pulled...
Newsday


