Experts prepare but new China virus not a pandemic yet

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that’s caused by a new virus. Governments are limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms. Here’s what you should know about the illness: IS IT […]
News video: Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' 04:50

 Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

How well new China virus spreads is focus of control efforts

Scientists are starting to fill in some key gaps in what's known about the new virus from China. New research suggests it spreads a little easier than regular...
Alert: Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974

BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.
