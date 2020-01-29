Experts prepare but new China virus not a pandemic yet
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that’s caused by a new virus. Governments are limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms. Here’s what you should know about the illness: IS IT […]
The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 360 people and infected more than 17,000.
According to Business Insider, coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases. In other words, they..
Scientists are starting to fill in some key gaps in what's known about the new virus from China. New research suggests it spreads a little easier than regular...