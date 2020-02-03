Global  

'A great honour and privilege': Michael McCormack retains Nationals leadership, David Littleproud named as deputy

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Michael McCormack has retained his role as leader of the Nationals party, saying there has "never before been such an important time" for the party.
Barnaby Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for Nationals leadership

The former Deputy Prime Minister will challenge the current Deputy Prime Minister for the leadership on the first parliamentary sitting day of 2020.
Brisbane Times


