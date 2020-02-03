Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Patrick Mahomes > Kansas City Chiefs 2020 lookahead: Contract extension for Patrick Mahomes will shape franchise's future

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 lookahead: Contract extension for Patrick Mahomes will shape franchise's future

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
No offseason concern for the Kansas City Chiefs is bigger than the looming contract extension talks involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true

Patrick Mahomes' 2013 tweet comes true 00:26

 Patrick Mahomes 2013 tweet comes true

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night [Video]Chiefs Super Bowl gear sold out in just 15 minutes Sunday night

Rally House store managers said the store sold out of Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear in just 15 minutes Sunday night. Thankfully, the kingdom won't have to wait for long to get their hands on some..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:05Published

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Disney World visit [Video]Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Disney World visit

Less than 24 hours after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited another place known for magic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumph

Patrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he will savor the victory for a couple...
Reuters Also reported by •FOX SportsNPRFrance 24

Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl for first time in 50 years as Patrick Mahomes helps incredible comeback

Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to win their first Super Bowl for 50 years, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who...
talkSPORT Also reported by •USATODAY.comDaily StarNPRFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.