Dembele's return to action with Barcelona delayed

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will have to wait a little longer to count on Ousmane Dembele. The French forward left team practice on Monday complaining of muscle pain in his right leg. The club said the problem was prompted by muscle fatigue. Dembele was in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring […] 👓 View full article

