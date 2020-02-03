Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dembele’s return to action with Barcelona delayed

Dembele’s return to action with Barcelona delayed

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will have to wait a little longer to count on Ousmane Dembele. The French forward left team practice on Monday complaining of muscle pain in his right leg. The club said the problem was prompted by muscle fatigue. Dembele was in the final stages of his recovery from a hamstring […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Dembele's return to action with Barcelona delayed https://t.co/wyEJhbqWnF 53 minutes ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Dembele's return to action with Barcelona delayed : Barcelona will have to wait a little longer to count on Ousmane… https://t.co/4Mv3Pi5pu1 55 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Dembele's return to action with Barcelona delayed https://t.co/IsYlsN5713 https://t.co/wqlkFAOwrx 1 hour ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Dembele's return to action with Barcelona delayed https://t.co/j8zIJ9DPRF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.