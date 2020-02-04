Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Montana House leadership asks lawmaker to resign

Montana House leadership asks lawmaker to resign

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana lawmaker on Monday rejected legislative leaders’ call for his resignation over his assertion that the U.S. Constitution allows socialists to be jailed or shot. Republican Rep. Rodney Garcia of Billings, responding to the letter by the three leaders of his own political party, said the “only way I would […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Montana lawmaker rejects resigning over socialism comments

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana lawmaker on Monday rejected legislative leaders’ call for his resignation over his assertion that the U.S. Constitution allows...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.