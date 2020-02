Brazil’s government blasts Oscar-nominated documentary-maker Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government criticized Oscar-nominated filmmaker Petra Costa on Monday after she once more labeled far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a risk to the country’s democracy. Costa’s documentary about the 2016 impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, “The Edge of Democracy,” has been praised by leftists and loathed by conservatives in the politically […] 👓 View full article

