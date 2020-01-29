Global  

Australian Wuhan evacuees arrive on Christmas Island: media

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A plane load of Australians evacuated from China's Wuhan city arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, where they will be quarantined to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus, media reported on Tuesday.
Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans [Video]Australia defends coronavirus quarantine plans

The Australian government has defended its plans to quarantine Australian evacuees from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, at its controversial offshore detention center at Christmas Island. Libby Hogan..

Australia eyes second flight from Wuhan as evacuees arrive on Christmas Island

Australia may arrange a second flight out of China's Wuhan city after a first plane load of evacuees arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island,...
Families stuck in Wuhan express 'surprise' at Christmas Island decision

Families with young children trapped in Wuhan say they are worried about being evacuated to Christmas Island.
