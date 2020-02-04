Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in […] 👓 View full article

