Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow

Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training. Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow

The Houston Astros have hired James Click as their new general manager
FOX Sports

Rays exec Click to replace Luhnow as Astros' GM

The Astros have named James Click their new general manager, the team announced Monday.
ESPN


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Astros Hire Rays Exec James Click as GM to Replace Luhnow - https://t.co/1Ajf50nCrI 2 minutes ago

AnnetteHernan88

AnnetteHernandez "Astros Hire Rays Exec James Click as GM to Replace Luhnow" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/WLg8rtXZHM 4 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow https://t.co/FEkDclrYld 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Astros hire ex-Rays exec Click as GM https://t.co/AYTShBg5tY 17 minutes ago

rays_fanly

Rays Report Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow #TBRays https://t.co/Pjrbou3Z5v https://t.co/t7zc8rvNeW 37 minutes ago

JoeGummKXXV

Joe Gumm, MSc Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow https://t.co/tPZu6GmqAR 40 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow https://t.co/c04LpMXvS7 #mlb https://t.co/x4fHCl6Wri 41 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Astros hire Rays exec James Click as GM to replace Luhnow - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/ulvZ81Tnum https://t.co/kKRuQTNa7u 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.