Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The warning for Scott Morrison from the Nationals leadership spill

The warning for Scott Morrison from the Nationals leadership spill

The Age Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Nationals revolt is a show of force from the more conservative members that they will not accept a gradual shift by the Prime Minister to be more ambitious on climate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia bars entry to foreign nationals traveling from mainland China

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from mainland China from Saturday due to the increasing threat...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

mickinman

michael inman RT @smh: Perspective: Scott Morrison is one of the winners from a thwarted revolt that ended with the confirmation of Michael McCormack as… 8 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Perspective: Scott Morrison is one of the winners from a thwarted revolt that ended with the confirmation of Michae… https://t.co/1E8FhXrCKW 54 minutes ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand The warning for Scott Morrison from the Nationals leadership spill https://t.co/mzCGYA1wPT via @theage 54 minutes ago

Sunny_Mezz

🔥Mezz ☀️🌏💖💦 “The Nationals revolt is a show of force from the more conservative members, not least Canavan as former resources… https://t.co/lQZzNsCYuN 1 hour ago

cousincat

Lee 'Inner City Lunatic' Murray🔥🔥🔥🌏🆘 The warning for Scott Morrison from the Nationals leadership spill https://t.co/pQXhrbcxMs via @theage 1 hour ago

0Thornton

💧 zero emissions noosa RT @Politics_SMHAGE: The warning for Scott Morrison from the Nationals leadership spill https://t.co/lvkyJx1hSm via @CroweDM 1 hour ago

AmandaCopp1

Amanda Copp "They have become desensitised to their own political violence." Analysis from @CroweDM on the Nationals leadership… https://t.co/xtWVI0YaEq 1 hour ago

stelladevulder

Stella deVulder RT @CroweDM: An uprising does not have to topple a leader to have an effect. My comment on the Nationals’ ballot today: https://t.co/S9G7d… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.