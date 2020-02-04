Global  

Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
- Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.
News video: In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties

In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties 03:21

 As the Iowa caucus gets underway, two residents had a more difficult time choosing their political party rather than picking a candidates.

Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar [Video]Heart of America 'so much bigger' than Trump's heart -Klobuchar

As the Democratic nominating contest kicked off in Iowa, contender Amy Klobuchar told voters "the heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House."

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus [Video]Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump 2020 challenger

- Iowa Democrats were meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a...
Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong...
