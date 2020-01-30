New petrol and diesel vehicles sales ban in UK from 2035

Government plans to bring changes forward by five years to help the UK reach climate targets.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The all-new SEAT FR Leon - Design process SEAT is entering the next phase of its story, bringing new cars, efficient and electrified engines, new standards of connectivity, and greater emphasis on design, starting with the all-new SEAT.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:30Published 4 days ago SEAT launches the all-new SEAT Leon SEAT presented at the Martorell facilities the all-new SEAT Leon, a vehicle aiming to enliven the compact segment. The company has invested more than 1.1 billion euros in order to bring vehicles with.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:11Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ban on new petrol and diesel cars brought forward to 2035 as UN talks launched A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be brought forward to 2035, under plans outlined as the Prime Minister launches key UN climate talks in the...

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



Sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles to be banned in UK from 2035 under new government plans The PM has moved the ban ahead by five years to 2035 in order to help meet emissions targets

Wales Online 2 hours ago





Tweets about this