Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10-17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 105 km northeast of Dallas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday

Deadly Campus Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Has Classes Cancelled Through Wednesday 02:37

 Two women were shot and killed at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus Monday around 10:00 a.m. A child who was also shot is in stable condition.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce

University police said two women were killed and a 2-year-old child was hurt in a shooting Monday but declined to give much more information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce [Video]2 Women Dead, 2-Year-Old Injured At Texas A&M University-Commerce

An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a residence hall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.