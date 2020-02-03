AirAsia chief Fernandes steps aside during Airbus probe



Recent related news from verified sources AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus probe Low-cost carrier’s shares slide after UK publishes details of investigation

FT.com 15 hours ago



AirAsia tycoon Tony Fernandes steps aside as CEO The move by the boss of Asia's biggest budget airline comes as the company faces a bribery probe.

BBC News 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this