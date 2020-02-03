Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AirAsia chief Fernandes steps aside during Airbus probe

AirAsia chief Fernandes steps aside during Airbus probe

FT.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Low-cost carrier’s shares slide after UK publishes details of investigation
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes steps aside amid Airbus probe

Low-cost carrier’s shares slide after UK publishes details of investigation
FT.com

AirAsia tycoon Tony Fernandes steps aside as CEO

The move by the boss of Asia's biggest budget airline comes as the company faces a bribery probe.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.