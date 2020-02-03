Global  

Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump 2020 challenger

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
- Iowa Democrats were meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.
News video: Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus 02:20

 Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties [Video]In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties

As the Iowa caucus gets underway, two residents had a more difficult time choosing their political party rather than picking a candidates.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 03:21Published

Iowa Caucuses: Democrats Face Their First Test [Video]Iowa Caucuses: Democrats Face Their First Test

The Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump are facing off in the first voting contest in the race.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger

Iowa Democrats met at caucus sites around the state on Monday to kick off what could be a bruising months-long national presidential nominating fight, but the...
Reuters India

Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong...
Seattle Times


