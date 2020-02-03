Devdiscourse UPDATE 7-Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger https://t.co/okkUyTfaU6 11 minutes ago Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump 2020 challenger https://t.co/FRlUMcHKqi https://t.co/Ab… 19 minutes ago The Cartel Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger… https://t.co/zqYNdyVEWa 21 minutes ago ๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger… https://t.co/ujcgs8ssxm 21 minutes ago Bernie Is Climbing Everywhere RT @chicagotribune: The results of the Iowa caucuses have been delayed as Democrats conduct "quality checks" and struggle with a new report… 23 minutes ago chupo 🇳🇬™️. RT @dev_discourse: UPDATE 6-Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger https://t.co/M9Ld… 23 minutes ago Global Analytica The results of the Iowa caucuses have been delayed as Democrats conduct "quality checks" and struggle with a new re… https://t.co/Y8RmHg6qfw 23 minutes ago ⭐ Results delayed as Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings to search for Trump 2020 challenger https://t.co/ymHgU5neqp 24 minutes ago