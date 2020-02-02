Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > TVB > Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality: TVB news

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality: TVB news

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, local news broadcaster TVB said on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China

Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China 01:20

 A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died in the Philippines, the country&apos;s Health Department says, in the first coronavirus fatality outside China. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Why Hong Kongers want their city put into lockdown [Video]Why Hong Kongers want their city put into lockdown

As Hong Kong faces coronavirus, its citizens are furious that the city's borders are still open.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 39-year-old male who had been suffering from an underlying illness and had visited China's Wuhan...
Reuters

Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong confirms first fatality

Hong Kong has had 15 confirmed cases including one that was transmitted locally.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •News24ReutersMid-DayBusiness InsiderSeattlePI.comWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.