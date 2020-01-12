Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scott Morrison moves to set up royal commission into 'Black Summer' bushfires

Scott Morrison moves to set up royal commission into 'Black Summer' bushfires

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to state and territory leaders seeking their agreement to a royal commission into the deadly "Black Summer".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's Rating Falls With Bushfire Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires [Video]Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup. According to Reuters, soaring..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We owe it to those we have lost': Scott Morrison calls for royal commission into bushfires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to state and territory leaders seeking their agreement to a royal commission into the deadly 'Black Summer'.
SBS

Official request for bushfire royal commission goes to states

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has written to the states asking them for feedback on his call for a bushfire royal commission.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

last_jones

owen jones art https://t.co/OlHwF0WgKk this is just a way of him saying it wasn't his fault when we all know he cut back of everyt… https://t.co/c68P9fp3DP 3 minutes ago

Madi__au

💧Madi__au 🌎🔥🐨🌊🏳️‍🌈✊🏻 RT @nobby15: Scott Morrison moves to set up royal commission into 'Black Summer' bushfires https://t.co/yx2Qlj1CBp via @SBSNews 8 minutes ago

nobby15

💧DUKE Clyde (Of HANSARD OF THE KEYBOARD) CFW 9💧 Scott Morrison moves to set up royal commission into 'Black Summer' bushfires https://t.co/yx2Qlj1CBp via @SBSNews 14 minutes ago

KimLingling3

Kim Lingling @ScottMorrisonMP Scott Morrison moves to set up royal commission into 'Black Summer' bushfires. What about a royal… https://t.co/xLIxyRgiWR 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.