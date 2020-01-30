Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jayapal: CBP admits to ‘enormous mistakes’ in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East

Jayapal: CBP admits to ‘enormous mistakes’ in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The director of field operations for the Seattle Field Office of Customs and Border Protection said that the CBP's previous statements denying that there had been a directive to detain Iranian-and other foreign-born people from the Middle East "was not true," according to Jayapal, D-Seattle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox [Video]How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox

The coronavirus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400. According to Business Insider, cases have already been recorded in 24 other countries...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base [Video]Nearly 200 Americans Quarantined At US Military Base

195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus. According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East

"Oh my god, this is the smoking gun," said the immigration attorney who received the memo.
Seattle Times

Blaine lawyer: CBP memo appears to order border stops of Iranian Americans, other Middle Easterners

"Oh my god, this is the smoking gun," said the immigration attorney who received the memo.
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trustdtravelr

trustedtraveller Jayapal: CBP admits to ‘enormous mistakes’ in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East 8 minutes ago

EndFearNow

End Fear Jayapal: CBP admits to ‘enormous mistakes’ in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East - Seattle… https://t.co/9s8EHRGkax 9 minutes ago

reflexve

David Fleetwood RT @AlyciaRamirez3: Nearly a month after CBP detained dozens of Iranian Americans and visa holders @ the Blaine, WA border crossing, CBP ad… 29 minutes ago

anicho47

219 and a half RT @seattletimes: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the agency made “enormous mistakes in protocol” when its officers detai… 2 hours ago

savepugetsound

Mike Sato Jayapal: CBP admits to 'enormous mistakes' in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East https://t.co/ibwun78DZW 2 hours ago

GreaterSeaTac

Greater Seattle Jayapal: CBP admits to ‘enormous mistakes’ in border stops of Iranian Americans, others from Middle East https://t.co/EazK1l7Q06 4 hours ago

NinaShapiro

Nina Shapiro Top local CBP official finally speaks about Blaine border stops, via @nicolebrodeur https://t.co/uBmJxAXkdA 4 hours ago

AlyciaRamirez3

Alycia Ramirez Nearly a month after CBP detained dozens of Iranian Americans and visa holders @ the Blaine, WA border crossing, CB… https://t.co/DqenWdVLh7 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.