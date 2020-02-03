Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iowa caucus results much slower than expected, state Democratic Party 'quality controlling'

Iowa caucus results much slower than expected, state Democratic Party 'quality controlling'

euronews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Iowa caucus results much slower than expected, state Democratic Party 'quality controlling'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Caucus: Watch Tonight As Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Pitches

Iowa Caucus: Watch Tonight As Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Pitches 01:36

 The Iowa Caucus gets underway this evening. So how is the first contest in the 2020 Presidential race shaping up?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties [Video]In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties

As the Iowa caucus gets underway, two residents had a more difficult time choosing their political party rather than picking a candidates.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 03:21Published

Iowa voters prepare to kick off the 2020 campaign with the colonial throwback known as a caucus [Video]Iowa voters prepare to kick off the 2020 campaign with the colonial throwback known as a caucus

In Iowa tonight they will gather in nearly 1,700 precincts across the state’s 99 counties for a colonial throwback known as a caucus. There are no polling places or voting booths and everything takes..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

User-Error Problems With Iowa Caucus App Cause Online Confusion

Democratic Party officials say caucus chairs can call in results using a secure phone-based hotline in use for years.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The VergeUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Iowa Caucus 2020: What to Watch For and When to Expect Results

Seven Democratic candidates are mounting competitive efforts in the state. The Times will provide up-to-date results and live political analysis.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

benrimalower

Ben Rimalower RT @ColeEscola: CNN treading water HARD while Iowa Caucus results are not coming in. "We don't have results as of yet. Let's go to Ryan.… 38 seconds ago

Worped4

Sue for Bernie 💙💯✊ RT @jurassicpork59: What's this "quality control" bullshit? This is being controlled, don't forget, by the same party that kneecapped #Bern… 4 minutes ago

musicmutt42

Faye 🐝🍷🌊 🖖 I think it's super adorable how suddenly the Iowa Caucus doesn't really matter much now that we are seeing (ahem) s… https://t.co/oto1BSSjj8 9 minutes ago

AnneBDep

Anne DePalma RT @HuffPostPol: The results are coming in tonight at a much slower pace than they did during the 2016 Democratic #IowaCaucuses. Here's why… 11 minutes ago

jurassicpork59

The Bern Supremacy What's this "quality control" bullshit? This is being controlled, don't forget, by the same party that kneecapped… https://t.co/NuzLA3FOSv 12 minutes ago

ColeEscola

Cole Escola CNN treading water HARD while Iowa Caucus results are not coming in. "We don't have results as of yet. Let's go t… https://t.co/idAOtlLABR 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.