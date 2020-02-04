Global  

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 39-year-old male who had been suffering from an underlying illness and had visited China's Wuhan city in January, hospital staff said, marking the second death outside mainland China.
News video: Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus 00:53

 Over 7,000 workers joined the strike Tuesday.

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days [Video]First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

The first coronavirus patients have been transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, at around 9 am on February 4. In the video, shot in the city of Wuhan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city [Video]Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4). On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published


Hong Kong sees first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike

Health officials said the victim's condition suddenly worsened overnight Monday.
Al Jazeera

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms first virus death as hospital strike enters second day

Health workers have walked out over authorities' refusal to close border with mainland China
Independent

