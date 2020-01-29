Global  

'We have proven Donald Trump guilty': Adam Schiff wraps up impeachment trial closing arguments

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Republican-controlled Senate is set to vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on Wednesday.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff

'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff 01:14

 Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming evidence.'

Watch live: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments in Senate


MarketWatch

Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the...
PolitiFact Also reported by •Seattle Times

