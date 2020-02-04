Valanciunas scores 26, leads Grizzlies over Pistons 96-82

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Dillon Brooks added 15 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 96-82 Monday night to sweep the season series. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points and Tyus Jones added 13. Valanciunas also had four blocks. Andre Drummond led the Piston […]


