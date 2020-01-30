Global  

Iowa Democratic presidential caucus results delayed over 'quality checks'

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The results of Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses have been delayed because of "quality checks" during the reporting process, the state party said.
News video: Iowa Caucus: Watch Tonight As Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Pitches

Iowa Caucus: Watch Tonight As Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Final Pitches 01:36

 The Iowa Caucus gets underway this evening. So how is the first contest in the 2020 Presidential race shaping up?

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' [Video]Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Debacle In Iowa: Caucus Results Delayed [Video]Debacle In Iowa: Caucus Results Delayed

It was a significant night for Democratic presidential candidates as The Iowa Caucuses were held Monday evening. But the results have not exactly been rolling in. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:12Published


Democratic Caucuses Have The Headlines In Iowa, So Trump Rallies There Thursday

President Trump is holding a rally days ahead of the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus. The campaign says it's a show of strength in a state they intend to...
NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times

Voting under way in Iowa for Democratic presidential nominee

Caucus voting is under way in the US state of Iowa to pick the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee to run against Donald Trump.
Belfast Telegraph

bryanstrawser

Bryan Strawser RT @RachelSB: Iowa Democratic Party says it found 'inconsistencies' in data; candidates address supporters about results delay https://t.co… 3 seconds ago

mikezzz111

carl s RT @Breaking911: BREAKING UPDATE: 'Inconsistencies' were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results but it was simply a 'repor… 12 seconds ago

RachelSB

Rachel Stassen-Berger Iowa Democratic Party says it found 'inconsistencies' in data; candidates address supporters about results delay… https://t.co/v0Fus4M3YX 17 seconds ago

ads31197

Alex RT @DMRegister: Reporting delays, app glitches pushing back Democratic Iowa caucus results. #iacaucus https://t.co/4zsx39ZkeC 39 seconds ago

Wwefan2kyes

Noah Champagne RT @politico: Amy Klobuchar delivered a modified victory speech to supporters in Iowa late Monday night, becoming the first Democratic pres… 1 minute ago

PhilG142857

Polite AGI🧢 #CaucusForYang RT @nowthisnews: YANG & THE GANG: @AndrewYang addresses supporters in Iowa. The results aren't in, but the Yang Gang is hoping for an upset… 1 minute ago

gina_durosko

True Conservative RT @Reuters: MORE: 'Inconsistencies' were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results but it was simply a 'reporting issue' and… 1 minute ago

Hayley__Harding

Hayley Harding RT @DMRegister: "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," a spokesperson for the… 1 minute ago

