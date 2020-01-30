Iowa Democratic presidential caucus results delayed over 'quality checks'

Bryan Strawser RT @RachelSB: Iowa Democratic Party says it found 'inconsistencies' in data; candidates address supporters about results delay https://t.co… 3 seconds ago carl s RT @Breaking911: BREAKING UPDATE: 'Inconsistencies' were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results but it was simply a 'repor… 12 seconds ago Rachel Stassen-Berger Iowa Democratic Party says it found 'inconsistencies' in data; candidates address supporters about results delay… https://t.co/v0Fus4M3YX 17 seconds ago Alex RT @DMRegister: Reporting delays, app glitches pushing back Democratic Iowa caucus results. #iacaucus https://t.co/4zsx39ZkeC 39 seconds ago Noah Champagne RT @politico: Amy Klobuchar delivered a modified victory speech to supporters in Iowa late Monday night, becoming the first Democratic pres… 1 minute ago Polite AGI🧢 #CaucusForYang RT @nowthisnews: YANG & THE GANG: @AndrewYang addresses supporters in Iowa. The results aren't in, but the Yang Gang is hoping for an upset… 1 minute ago True Conservative RT @Reuters: MORE: 'Inconsistencies' were found in Iowa's Democratic presidential caucus results but it was simply a 'reporting issue' and… 1 minute ago Hayley Harding RT @DMRegister: "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," a spokesperson for the… 1 minute ago