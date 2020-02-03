Global  

Japan testing 3,700 people quarantined on cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears 00:53

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after Hong Kong coronavirus case

Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong...
Coronavirus: China admits 'deficiencies' in response to virus— live updates

Chinese health officials confirmed the number of fatalities has reached 425, with over 20,400 people infected nationwide. Hong Kong has also reported a...
