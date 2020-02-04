Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Potential floods ahead as heavy rain forecast for Sydney, coastal NSW

Potential floods ahead as heavy rain forecast for Sydney, coastal NSW

The Age Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Potential floods ahead as heavy rain forecast for Sydney, coastal NSW'We haven't had a weather event like this for at least a year': widespread heavy rain will come to coastal NSW including Sydney over the next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia

Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia 00:32

 A fan of the Wests Tigers rugby team films players sliding and splashing on a waterlogged pitch in Sydney

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires [Video]Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires

More rain has fallen on the east coast of Australia in one day than it has in three months, reports the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil in Sydney.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:34Published

Periods Of Heavy Rain Thursday [Video]Periods Of Heavy Rain Thursday

Heavy rain takes on over Thursday into Friday with even some thunderstorms across Southern Maryland.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Heavy rain, floods lash eastern Australia, help with fires

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Australian on Friday, causing some flooding in Sydney and bringing relief to firefighters still...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Heavy rain storms, strong winds, floods and tornado watches and warnings hit the Southeast

Heavy rain storms, strong winds, floods and tornado watches and warnings hit the Southeast states on Thursday.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.