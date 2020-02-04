|
Potential floods ahead as heavy rain forecast for Sydney, coastal NSW
|
|
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
'We haven't had a weather event like this for at least a year': widespread heavy rain will come to coastal NSW including Sydney over the next week.
|
|
|
