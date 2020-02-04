Global  

Iowa caucus results delayed by 'inconsistencies'

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Party officials stress the unprecedented holdup is a "reporting issue" and not a "hack".
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

Iowa Caucus Results Still Not In Due To Technical Problems [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Not In Due To Technical Problems

Democratic leaders say they have now fixed the coding issue and will have the results sometime today. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:57Published

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published


Iowa caucus results delayed thanks to ‘inconsistencies’ with the voting app

Issues with the app used for reporting caucus results in Iowa have severely delayed the counting of the votes in the state's 2020 Democratic race. Precinct...
Mashable

No Iowa caucus results spell chaos for Democrats; Trump gloats

The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for...
Reuters India

