Democratic caucus results delayed by mobile app issues

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, as the campaigns, voters and the media pressed party officials for an explanation and got few answers. An Iowa Democratic Party official pointed to “quality control” as the source of the […]
News video: Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting

Iowa Caucus Results Delayed After Issues In Reporting 05:08

 The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement that they found "inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," but said it is "simply a reporting issue."

Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems

Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problemsPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Several precincts in Iowa said that workers are having trouble using a new app to report caucus results. People were...
The Verge

Iowa Democratic caucus results delayed over 'quality checks'

Source says new mobile app designed to report the vote failed, forcing precinct chairs to call in results in first race of 2020 primary
Haaretz

