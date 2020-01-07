Global  

Twitter says state-backed actors may have accessed users’ phone numbers

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
In a statement published on its privacy blog, Twitter said it had identified a “high volume of requests” to use the ‘contacts upload’ feature coming from IP addresses in Iran, Israel and Malaysia
