Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AFLW flag the 'missing piece' for Daisy Pearce

AFLW flag the 'missing piece' for Daisy Pearce

The Age Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Returning superstar Daisy Pearce has described an AFLW premiership as the “missing piece” in her glittering career but insists she won’t feel empty if she retires without a national league flag.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twin roles and new goals as Daisy makes it back to the AFLW

Daisy Pearce prefers no fuss but her return to AFLW after giving birth to twins last February is a testament to her resilience. But she admits she nearly...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.