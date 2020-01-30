Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me: Virat Kohli

Rahul Kumar RT @ESPNcricinfo: Virat Kohli 🗣️ "The most important thing is life itself." Kobe Bryant's death put things in perspective for the Indian c… 10 seconds ago Raj Bhardwaj Kobe Bryant death has put life in perspective for me massively: Virat Kohli https://t.co/EGZSikiyNz Embrace life a… https://t.co/iiwXVD9gvN 2 minutes ago ESPNcricinfo Virat Kohli 🗣️ "The most important thing is life itself." Kobe Bryant's death put things in perspective for the In… https://t.co/8BnQ8wSjW6 2 minutes ago Raj Bhardwaj Kobe Bryant death has put life in perspective for me massively: Virat Kohli https://t.co/Xl8ApWcM69 https://t.co/rIjHONxLXv 14 minutes ago Austin Knoblauch RT @Jack_A_Harris: A remembrance of Kobe the coach, who was perfecting his cool, calm side right up to the last game of his life https://t… 33 minutes ago SUFI RT @IExpressSports: Kohli, who said he grew up watching #KobeBryant in action in the NBA, said the legend's death last month was a reminder… 44 minutes ago Michael V. Bolgent Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me, says Virat Kohli https://t.co/CLXJYris0B 47 minutes ago