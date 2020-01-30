Global  

Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me: Virat Kohli

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020
The NBA legend’s death in a helicopter crash makes one realise that nothing can be more important than enjoying every moment of existence, says the India captain
'Life can be so fickle and unpredictable': Virat Kohli still 'shocked' over Kobe Bryant's death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death has sure shocked the world and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet not over the tragic news.
DNA

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira say Kobe Bryant's death is a reminder that life is 'fragile'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how she learned the news of Kobe Bryant's death and what the world can take from losing an icon so suddenly.
FOXNews.com

