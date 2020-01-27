Clippers rally in 4th quarter to edge Spurs 108-105

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Monday night. Leonard’s one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George’s […]
