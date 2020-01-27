Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho': Ayushmann Khurrana beautifully croons love ballad

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho': Ayushmann Khurrana beautifully croons love ballad

DNA Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana crooned the latest song of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and it's titled 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song [Video]Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The song, released on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:19Published

Ayushmann Khurrana: Feel proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage [Video]Ayushmann Khurrana: Feel proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage

Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will be potraying the role of gay in his upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" says that, he feels proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a peppy love song

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gives a fun twist to same-sex love and features a talented cast including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra...
Mid-Day

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Gabru: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's kiss is the highlight of this recreated version

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's kiss grabs the limelight while the song fails to impress
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.