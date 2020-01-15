Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IND vs NZ Test: Shubman Gill to replace injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma in squad but subject to fitness clearance

IND vs NZ Test: Shubman Gill to replace injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma in squad but subject to fitness clearance

DNA Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shubman Gill will be replacing Rohit Sharma for the Test series against New Zealand, which will commence from February 21. The second Test is scheduled to begin on February 29.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs NZ: Probable Test opener Shubman Gill on ODI loss, playing pace [Video]India vs NZ: Probable Test opener Shubman Gill on ODI loss, playing pace

Batsman Shubman Gill interacted with the media ahead of India's Test match series with New Zealand.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket' [Video]ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'. Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019. Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

From no competition with Prithvi Shaw to Test series against NZ, Shubman Gill reveals how he has 'grown' as a player

After an exceptional performance with the India A squad, young batsman Shubman Gill has secured his place for the Test series against New Zealand with the senior...
DNA

Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs

Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaces...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.