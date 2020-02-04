EU–France-Holocaust Survivor

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

DRANCY, France (AP) — The girls and boys in the room were just a little older than Victor Perahia was when he was finally freed in 1945, his body wracked with tuberculosis and typhus, his mind anguished by the suffering and death he had seen. After 40 years of self-imposed silence, he now returns time […] 👓 View full article

