Bennell signs with Melbourne Demons

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Harley Bennell has joined his third AFL club, officially signing with Melbourne.
Injured Bennell set to sign with Demons

Injury-plagued AFL midfielder Harley Bennell appears destined to sign with Melbourne despite another setback to his injured left calf.
