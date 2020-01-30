Global  

RCMP resolves impasse, pays $56K bill related to Trudeau's trip to Aga Khan's island

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The cost to the Canadian government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation on the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas has risen to $271,000 after the RCMP wrote a cheque two weeks ago for $56,000 worth of meals, accommodations and jet ski rental.
