Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander

Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Canadian special forces troops are back to full employment in northern Iraq — but for how long?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike [Video]Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:16Published

Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions [Video]Rockets hit Iraq military base near Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions

Airbase that used to house US troops north of Baghdad targeted with rocket barrage, wounding four Iraqi soldiers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published


Tweets about this

rupieroop

roop misir Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander | CBC News https://t.co/CRe2E4tx5x. Is this… https://t.co/j5RwWzkjgR 8 seconds ago

rCanadianForces

r/CanadianForces Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander | CBC News https://t.co/2nzw3O8VMC https://t.co/JihbioB4qc 4 minutes ago

cheryl_lynnintl

Cheryl Lynn RT @Murray_Brewster: Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander https://t.co/JSOY2tJHvd #cdnpoli https://t.co/8… 1 hour ago

par_vai_pret

Par vai Pret? Pie kājas! Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander | CBC News https://t.co/AWWa8xYioZ 2 hours ago

Murray_Brewster

Murray Brewster Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander https://t.co/JSOY2tJHvd #cdnpoli https://t.co/89gEGijTKa 2 hours ago

jxbane

J RT @CBCToronto: Canadian special forces troops are back to full employment in northern Iraq — but for how long? https://t.co/J5HTmfITzV 2 hours ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Canadian special forces troops are back to full employment in northern Iraq — but for how long? https://t.co/J5HTmfITzV 2 hours ago

RosieBarton

Rosemary Barton Canadian special forces troops back on the job in Iraq, says commander https://t.co/NQzgRFZK1Z https://t.co/3cFp3f5zWy 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.