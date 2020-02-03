Global  

We don't know yet who won the Iowa caucuses. But here's what we do know.

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
The results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses were delayed, with the state party citing reporting issues and a verification process that involved three times the results as previous caucuses.
News video: Iowa caucuses considered a 'crucible' of 2020 primary

Iowa caucuses considered a 'crucible' of 2020 primary 03:10

 The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, marks the official start of the presidential election season - giving the Hawkeye State an outsize influence over the primary race.

