We don't know yet who won the Iowa caucuses. But here's what we do know.
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () The results of the IowaDemocratic caucuses were delayed, with the state party citing reporting issues and a verification process that involved three times the results as previous caucuses.
The Iowa caucuses, which have been the first nominating contest in the country since 1972, marks the official start of the presidential election season - giving the Hawkeye State an outsize influence over the primary race.
A senior state government official shut down claims by a conservative activist group. The group said that voter registration numbers in Iowa are suspiciously large. They claim that total registration..
Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager issued a statement on the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday morning praising Trump's "record" performance while describing the...