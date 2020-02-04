Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on Andre Iguodala: 'I can't wait 'til we find a way to trade him'

Dillon Brooks respects Andre Iguodala, but the Grizzlies player hopes the team finds a trade for the veteran who has never played a game for Memphis.



Recent related news from verified sources Brooks: Can't wait until Grizzlies trade Iguodala Dillon Brooks and his Grizzlies teammates are hoping their front office deals Andre Iguodala before Thursday's trade deadline so they can "play him and show what...

ESPN 4 hours ago



Valanciunas scores 26, leads Grizzlies over Pistons 96-82 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Dillon Brooks added 15 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 96-82...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this