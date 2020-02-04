Global  

Iran sentences alleged CIA spy to death

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A spokesman for Iran's judiciary has said one man was to be executed as a US spy. A second suspect was given a jail sentence.
Iran to execute alleged spy who gave nuclear secrets to CIA

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Tuesday that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA, with state media...
Seattle Times

Iran Sentences Alleged Spy To Death; Convicted Of Giving Nuclear Secrets To CIA

The public announcement of the punishment for an alleged CIA spy is the latest salvo in Iran's dispute with the United States.
NPR

