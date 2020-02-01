Global  

Virus update: Hong Kong confirms death

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG: A 39-year-old man who was infected died Tuesday morning at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, a Hospital Authority spokesman said by phone.
Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' [Video]Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike [Video]Hong Kong Hospital Workers Vote To Strike

More than 3,000 Hong Kong medical professionals will strike unless the city closes its border with mainland China. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said she wouldn't close the border over..

HK designers unveil collections at London Fashion Week

HONG KONG, Feb 4, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Four Hong Kong fashion labels will launch collections at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020, showcasing the city's...
Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed more than...
