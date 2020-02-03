Global  

The 1,600 Volunteers Who Were Supposed to Make the Iowa Caucuses Run Smoothly

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
State Democrats introduced an app to record results in 2020. What followed was an epic collapse of the rickety system they have relied on for decades.
News video: Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Warren says, 'I feel good'

Ahead of Iowa caucuses, Warren says, 'I feel good' 02:16

 "You know, look, this is what democracy is all about get out, make the best case you can about how we can make this a better nation," she said. "That's why I've been in this fight from the beginning and I've got to say it's really exciting to have all these volunteers who are in this fight with me....

