Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Homeless US student population 'highest in over a decade'

Homeless US student population 'highest in over a decade'

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Most stay with friends or family after losing their homes but others live in abandoned buildings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Decade After Haiti's Devastating Earthquake, Haitians Are Still Among The Poorest On Earth [Video]A Decade After Haiti's Devastating Earthquake, Haitians Are Still Among The Poorest On Earth

Haiti is a country that was extremely poor even before the devastating earthquake of January 12th, 2010. Today, Reuters reports nearly 60% of the population survives on less than $2.40 a day. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reeteaton

Rita Don’t suppose ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@POTUS⁩ mentioned THIS in his speech did he?!? Why would ANYONE want another fou… https://t.co/2ZrwOqiUDm 10 minutes ago

rjrjfp

Robin💫MPA Homeless US student population 'highest in more than a decade' https://t.co/kijUK7jiY2 17 minutes ago

1Progressivism

The Progressive RT @1Progressivism: US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/CqlK2mQoLm 19 minutes ago

LaraOyedele

🌻❤️Lara Oyedele 👠🏠 US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/DwvjrbVvtG 22 minutes ago

RobinMCouch

RMC Communications PR US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/NaxZ69MwHA 26 minutes ago

DebbieNester1

Debbie Nester RT @SafetyPinDaily: Homeless US student population 'highest in over a decade' || Via: BBC https://t.co/NQHLJnwmoo 33 minutes ago

booklady888

Ann Juurinen US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/azTEwxpba1 41 minutes ago

ordinaryfaces

The Daily Outsider “... US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade... A study reports a 15% increase in the… https://t.co/vdCmFMNK3G 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.