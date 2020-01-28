Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial'

Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial'

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
An inquiry recommends anyone operated on by Ian Paterson has their surgery reassessed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ian Paterson: Sister will "do whatever it takes" over death review

Marie Pinfield was operated on by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson and died in 2008.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JacquiBingham

Jacqui Bingham RT @JacquiBingham: BBC News - Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial' https://t.co/Stzdr2a8Pv @Innov_Dementia 24 seconds ago

JacquiBingham

Jacqui Bingham BBC News - Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial' https://t.co/Stzdr2a8Pv @Innov_Dementia 37 seconds ago

BlueGaynor

GaynorBlue RT @Karelcb: BBC News - Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial' Paterson is serving a 20-year jail term for 17 coun… 53 seconds ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid ‘culture of denial’ https://t.co/hOkSMRQkkf 2 minutes ago

bypurify

Mark Johnson Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial' This article https://t.co/KGvd6MVQSA appeared first… https://t.co/rWFhSJjei2 3 minutes ago

louisejenkinsIM

Louise Jenkins RT @BirmMedCALawyer: Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial'. Our expert ⁦@lauramarie1001⁩ from our Birmingham offi… 3 minutes ago

wilmagrayson1

wilmagrayson BBC News - Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial' https://t.co/3LM9AsPi38 5 minutes ago

BarbaraRacek

b. insights Ian Paterson: Surgeon wounded hundreds amid 'culture of denial - BBC News https://t.co/QvbwvrUTf6 via @nuzzel 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.