Raashi Khanna: Yamini in 'World Famous Lover' is the toughest character I’ve played so far

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
In a free-wheeling conversation, the actor says it was cathartic to cry copiously in her new film with Vijay Deverakonda
‘World Famous Lover’ trailer: Vijay Deverakonda’s last love story?

The actor’s latest traces his tumultuous relationships with four women, played by Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajessh
Hindu

