Exclusive: India may issue $5 billion of bonds with no foreign investment cap, sources say

Reuters India Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
India is likely to issue at least $5 billion worth of bonds with no limits on foreign investment next year, in a bid to list the bonds on global indices and attract more foreign funds, according to two finance ministry sources.
