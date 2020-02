Paris prosecutors investigate rape claims in figure skating Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation following accusations from retired figure skater Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by a coach. Abitbol is a 10-time French champion and won a bronze medal in the pairs’ competition at the 2000 world championships. In a book published last week, she accused her former […] 👓 View full article

