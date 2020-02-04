India U19 bowler Sushant Mishra wins internet for his kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with bouncer Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is known to be a high-intensity clash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this manoj RT @dna: India U19 bowler #SushantMishra wins internet for his kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with bouncer #INDvPAK #U19CWC #U19Wo… 58 minutes ago DNA India U19 bowler #SushantMishra wins internet for his kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with bouncer #INDvPAK… https://t.co/2W7XTO5p9i 3 hours ago Ommcom News Pakistan were on Tuesday all out for 172 batting first in their big ticket semi-final against India at the ICC U19… https://t.co/e03LsQnSfl 4 hours ago Mantesh Bhushetti #starnakelu Sushant Mishra avru team India ge obba successful left arm fast bowler agtara after zaheer Khan 7 hours ago