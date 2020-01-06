Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk

Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in an attempt to reduce air pollution, a step which accelerates a shift toward electric vehicles. Following are some of the possible challenges and consequences related to the decision:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early 01:52

 Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially setting out the roadmap on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around [Video]Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around

A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiance speaks for first time about abuse by “vile monster” [Video]Young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiance speaks for first time about abuse by “vile monster”

A young woman sexually assaulted by Karen Matthews' paedophile fiance today dubbed him a "vile monster" and said he 'shouldn't be allowed to walk the streets.' Kathleen Jobb, aged 28, decided to speak..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in an attempt to reduce air pollution, a step which accelerates a shift toward electric...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersJust-Auto

Launching climate summit, UK plans to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than previously planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

TehMafiaJoe

TehMafiaJoe Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk https://t.co/gfmkwbrlUs 6 minutes ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 Factbox: #Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk @Reuters https://t.co/YpJpMqTdrE 14 minutes ago

BenJGarside

Ben Garside Strange @Reuters reporting here saying fossil car ban puts puts jobs at risk has @EdTaylorJourno swallowed the ca… https://t.co/73nLoM20Pi 23 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Britain’s 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk https://t.co/volKmYt9ij 23 minutes ago

rankstr

Rankstr Reuters: Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk... #ACCORD #BRITAIN… https://t.co/oaJSk5HqCF 25 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Factbox: Britain’s 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk https://t.co/I9QdKt5dGo 26 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk https://t.co/HRDqOIHBXn https://t.co/X2cbHeUo9X 26 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Factbox: Britain's 2035 ban on new combustion car sales puts jobs at risk - https://t.co/5mGVrHworL #LatestComments 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.